Post-pandemic year to be crucial for UN — Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. The next year will be critical in the life of the United Nations, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his remarks at the Opening of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"This year will be a critical one in the life of our Organization. We must continue to respond to the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening health systems and supporting the development and equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines," he said. "We must also prepare to build a strong recovery, based on the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement [on climate]. "

Throughout the entire session, the assembly "will continue with its work across the full range of global challenges: peace and security, disarmament, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development," the secretary-general said.

He also wished good luck to the new session’s president, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

"As we mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, it is clear that the world has high expectations of us, as the main platform for multilateralism and cooperation on a rules-based international system," he said. "The nature of multilateralism is changing, and I have frequently pointed to the need for a more networked and inclusive multilateralism for the 21st century.".