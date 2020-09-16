Rostec explains Trump’s campaign ad blunder by aesthetics of Russian-made weapons

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The visual aesthetics of Russian-made weapons and military equipment could be the reason why it was used in an ad, made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, Russia’s state corporation Rostec told TASS on Tuesday.

"Clearly, it was a blunder caused by the visual beauty of Russian weapons. Apparently, the designer was so impressed that he forget to check the manufacturing country. Nevertheless, he definitely has good taste and we hope that the punishment won’t be severe," Rostec said.

A digital ad published by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign between September 9 and 11, which calls on people to support the US military forces, features several servicemen - one carrying an AK-47 assault rifle - and Mig-29 fighter jets flying overhead.