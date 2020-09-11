Austrian foreign minister discusses situation in Belarus with opposition member

VIENNA, September 11. /TASS/. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has met with member of the Coordination Council set up by the Belarusian opposition Pavel Latushko on Friday in Vienna, the Austrian Foreign Ministry informed.

"FM #Schallenberg had a fruitful conversation today with Coordination Council member Pavel Latushko. They agreed that repression against Council members and peaceful demonstrators must stop immediately. The only way forward for #Belarus is through an inclusive national dialogue," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Coordination Council for the transition of power in Belarus was set up on August 14 by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. She did not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election, which was held on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The Coordination Council is calling on protesters to continue demonstrations. The government demands that all unlawful protests be stopped.