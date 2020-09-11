Over 200 administrative cases opened against underage protesters in Belarus

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Over 200 protocols on administrative violations have been opened against underage persons in Belarus for taking part in unsanctioned protests, BelTA news agency informed on Friday.

According to the agency, Belarusian Deputy Prosecutor General Alexei Stuk also informed that the prosecution had initiated the expansion of parents’ responsibility for their children’s unlawful conduct.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition set up a Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country, calling on protesters to continue demonstrations. The government demands that all unlawful protests be stopped.