Vaccination against coronavirus to be widely available in March-April 2021 — expert

MOSCOW, September 10./TASS/. Vaccination against coronavirus will be accessible to all in March-April 2021, Deputy Research Director at the Gamaleya National Research Center Denis Logunov said on Thursday.

"The beginning of 2021, I hope. March or April, maybe," Logunov said in an interview with Business FM radio station when asked when the vaccine would be available for anybody who wanted to be vaccinated.

He also said that less than one million dozes would be produced before the end of this year. "The Ministry of Health will be determining the high risk groups as the regulator, vaccinating people for whom it is important in its opinion. Teachers, maybe, medics - those who will say they want" to be inoculated, the expert stressed.

On August 11, Russia was reported to have become the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, named Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was widely used for the development of other vaccines in the past.

To date, 1,046,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 862,373 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,263 fatalities nationwide.