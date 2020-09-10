Nine coronavirus patients die in Moscow in the past 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 10./TASS/. Nine coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Nine coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,956.

Meanwhile, the situation has visibly improved in Moscow, which was the hardest hit by coronavirus, according to statistical data.

Overall, the city reports 269,079 coronavirus cases, including 695 infections in the past 24 hours. As many as 226,274 people have recovered. The number of recoveries once again exceeded the number of infections in the past 24 hours, making up 1,434.