Intra-Afghan peace talks to start in Doha on September 12 — Qatari foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 10./TASS/. Afghani peace negotiations will begin in Qatari capital city Doha on September 12, the Foreign Ministry of Qatar said in a report that TASS received on Thursday.

The foreign ministry pointed out that direct negotiations between different Afghani parties were an important move towards bringing lasting peace to Afghanistan, that became possible after the US and the Taliban had signed a peace deal.

On Monday, Afghan president’s Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said that the delegation was fully ready for negotiations with the Taliban and all technical problems had been settled ahead of the talks in Doha. One of the reasons delaying a dialogue was the demand of the Taliban to release from prison six radical fighters, which Australia and France opposed. However, as TOLOnews TV channel has learned, they were brought from Kabul to Doha on Thursday.

The US and the Taliban signed the agreement in Qatar’s capital of Doha on February 29. According to the document, the US and coalition forces are supposed to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. The Taliban, in turn, guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used to plot or carry out attacks against the United States and its allies. According to the document, up to 5,000 Taliban supporters and up to 1,000 people held by the Taliban need to be released before the launch of intra-Afghan talks.