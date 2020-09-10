Kiev refuses to hold joint inspection in Donbass under false pretenses - DPR

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev representatives have refused to hold a joint inspection of the areas on the line of contact where violations had been documented under false pretenses, the foreign ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed on Thursday, publishing its address to the OSCE Special Representative Heidi Grau.

"Not only did the Ukrainian side derail the joint inspection in the area of the Shumy settlement, it has begun to spread fake news in the media which supposedly could justify Kiev’s actions, namely through accusing DPR representatives of what happened," the ministry stated.

The ministry published a letter sent to OSCE Special Representative Heidi Grau, in which the DPR working group on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements explains that the Ukrainian side is attempting to derail the planned inspection. The DPR received a letter from Ukraine in which it stated incorrect coordinates of the inspection. In its address to Grau, the DPR asks OSCE to document the fact that DPR representatives have not been allowed to monitor the coordinates previously agreed upon where suspected violations had taken place.

DPR representatives noted that during the session of the Contact Group on Wednesday, specific coordinates of the area where violations had taken place had not been stipulated. "The Ukrainian side used this situation to its advantage, formally agreeing to the inspection, while in reality, they hindered the inspection of the real state of events in the area of the Shumy settlement," the address says.

However, the DPR listed the coordinates of three areas where violations had been documented and provided a detailed route of the planned inspection back on September 9, when it sent a letter to the OSCE Special Monitoring Commission. The ministry stressed that it has all the evidence of Ukraine’s violations. "We have all photo-and video-proof confirming that engineering works in this area by the Ukrainian Armed Forces had taken place after additional measures had been introduced," the address points out.

Cancelled inspection

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Donbass ceasefire informed that the joint inspection of an area near the Shumy settlement had been derailed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. For its part, Kiev explained its refusal to carry out an inspection of its positions on the line of contact in Donbass by the fact that it did not have an opportunity to carry out an inspection of the positions of the DPR and LPR, the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky informed.

On Wednesday, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ambassador Heidi Grau has confirmed the planned inspection of a problem area on the line of contact in Donbass on September 10, advising the participants of the talks to take additional necessary steps to ensure the current ceasefire in the region.