New record daily COVID-19 growth registered in Georgia

The previous daily record of 45 infections was registered on September 8, while on September 9, 44 new cases were reported.

TBILISI, September 10. /TASS/. The number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Georgia has increased over the past 24 hours by 57 which is a record daily value during the entire epidemic. The total number of infections is at 1,830, the statement on Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health website said on Thursday.

The coronavirus spread coefficient in Georgia over the past eight days has been at the level of 1.7. During the pandemic the infection was detected in 0.05% of the country’s population. Over the past 24 hours nine patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is at 1,334 (72.9% of the total number of infections).

The number of quarantined individuals in Georgia over the past 24 hours has not changed and remains at 5,882, while 390 patients remain hospitalized. During the pandemic in the country 19 coronavirus patients have died.

439,848 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in Georgia. 11.83% of the country’s population were tested.