Over 2,000 COVID-19 infections recorded in Ukraine for second day straight

KIEV, September 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian healthcare workers registered 2,582 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on its website on Thursday.

A day earlier 2,551 cases were reported. Over the past 24 hours, 44 COVID-19 patients died, 1,174 patients have recovered. The number of infections over the 24 hours is twice the number of recoveries.

In all, in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 145,612 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, with 65,877 recoveries (45.2%) and 3,023 fatalities. 76,712 patients are undergoing treatment.