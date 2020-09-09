Belarus joins concluding trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

"We are conducting a process of close negotiations. The Health Ministry [of Belarus] got involved in the final phase of clinical trials. I am one of the participants of these trials. In the near future [the phase] will be completed and the vaccine should be registered in accordance with the Belarusian legislation," the prime minister noted, as quoted by his press service.

He said that he is in excellent health after being inoculated with the Russian vaccine. "I feel great, I am on my feet, as you see, all day long. I am working at full capacity. So here is a request - don’t worry about my health," the prime minister stated.

That the Belarusian prime minister decided to test the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus personally, his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin reported on September 3 at his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko agreed that Belarus would become one of the first countries supplied with the vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Additionally, the republic will join the concluding stage of the additional testing of the Russian vaccine - the country’s citizens can voluntarily participate in the third phase of trials.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated earlier that Russia had already received requests from 20 countries to supply 1 bln doses of the vaccine.