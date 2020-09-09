OSCE confirms planned visit to problem area in Donbass on September 10

KIEV, September 9. /TASS/. Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ambassador Heidi Grau has confirmed the planned inspection of a problem area on the line of contact in Donbass on September 10, advising the participants of the talks to take additional necessary steps to ensure the current ceasefire in the region. Grau has made the corresponding statement disseminated by the Kiev office on Wednesday on the outcomes of the TCG extraordinary meeting on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"Today's extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group was devoted to security issues and compliance with the ceasefire in the conflict zone, in particular, to discussing the situation in the area of Shumy, of which the participants of the meeting have diverging assessments. The participants of the TCG meeting agreed that a visit of the discussed area would be useful. The visit is scheduled for 10 September 2020. I urge the sides to continue doing all it takes to ensure an effective and sustainable ceasefire, first and foremost in the interest of the civilian population," the ambassador stated.

On Monday, the DPR’s foreign ministry called on Kiev to liquidate trenches along the contact line near the settlement of Shumy before 22:00 local time on September 8 to spare the republic the necessity to take last-ditch measures and open fire to destroy these engineering structures. It was then prolonged until September 9.

Earlier, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, issued an order to the republic’s servicemen to open fire to destroy Ukraine’s engineering structures along the contact line near the settlement of Shumy that were mounted in violation of the agreements. The office of the Ukrainian president said on Sunday the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission had found no changes in the position of the Ukrainian army near Shumy on the contact line in Donbass.