German ambassador mum on results of meeting at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr has refused to comment on the outcome of his meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned on Wednesday after Berlin’s statements on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The meeting lasted for about two hours.

The diplomat was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry after the German government stated that Navalny had been poisoned by a Novichok-type poisoning agent, while Germany and its partners had called on Russia to provide answers to the questions raised and said that they would consider potential measures against Moscow.

Russia noted, in turn, that it is interested in investigating the incident, however, it has not received a response from Germany to its request. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the main goal of the anti-Russian campaign in relation to Navalny’s case is to mobilize sanctions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated earlier that Berlin’s stance on Moscow’s lawful demands and requests regarding this situation is unacceptable.