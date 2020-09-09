German government does not specify when Berlin will reply to Russia’s request on Navalny

BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. The German government has transferred Russia’s request on opposition figure Alexei Navalny's case to the officials of the federal state of Berlin, so it is unable to say when the request will be answered, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz stated during Wednesday’s briefing in Berlin in response to a question by TASS.

"On Friday, we already said that the government had done everything necessary to respond to this request," she noted. "This [the request - TASS] is no longer in the government’s jurisdiction," the deputy spokesperson added.

She recalled Berlin’s position according to which, "a suitable European response" is needed to the Navalny incident. "There is no new information," she added. According to Fitz, the issue was not brought up during the German government session on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request to Germany, in which it asks Germany to answer about 20 questions on Navalny’s treatment, diagnosis and test results, and to provide a copy of the patient’s medical records and biological materials for comparative research.

On September 6, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German government has no grounds not to satisfy the request. He explained the delay by the fact that Navalny’s examination and treatment is still ongoing. Besides, the minister pointed out that personal data cannot be handed over unless the patient approves it.

Russian opposition figure Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

The German government later claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to a conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent of the Novichok family. Berlin called on Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident, adding that it would consider potential sanctions in relation to the incident. Russia stated that it was interested in investigating what had happened to Navalny. Nevertheless, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Berlin has not presented any proof of its version of the incident yet.

On September 7, the clinic announced that Navalny is no longer comatose and that he had been taken off the artificial ventilation machine.