Russia works with Venezuela, other Latin American countries on COVID-19 vaccine - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia conducts a meaningful dialogue with Venezuela and other Latin American countries regarding supply and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We cooperate both on supplying and producing the Sputnik V vaccine not only with Venezuela but also with other Latin American countries," he said.

"Venezuela, being Russia’s strategic partner as well as the country that needs the supply of preparations against the coronavirus, is today at the forefront," the senior diplomat added. "However, the presentations are still planned in other countries in the region, this is a kind of a public-private partnership, there is a desire to render aid but due to the great interest in the product there are commercial arrangements that we will implement," he pointed out.