Belarus' law enforcement violate no law when dispersing protesters, says Lukashenko

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers did not violate the law when they dispersed protesters as they were on a mission to stabilize the situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media outlets, which was broadcast on RT on Wednesday.

"Riot police and internal troops were sent to the streets. Their mission is to stabilize the situation and keep the country together. Did they violate the law? No, they did not," he said.