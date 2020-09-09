Belarus' law enforcement violate no law when dispersing protesters, says Lukashenko

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers did not violate the law when they dispersed protesters as they were on a mission to stabilize the situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media outlets, which was broadcast on RT on Wednesday.
"Riot police and internal troops were sent to the streets. Their mission is to stabilize the situation and keep the country together. Did they violate the law? No, they did not," he said.
According to Lukashenko, protesters planned to seize government buildings on August 9-10. "Riot police officers saved us from a blitzkrieg, as we can see now. Without these guys, we wouldn’t have been here together today. They resisted it all," Lukashenko said.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council keeps calling on the country’s people to carry on with protests, while the authorities are emphasizing the need to put an end to unauthorized activities.