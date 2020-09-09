Number of daily coronavirus cases in Ukraine rises by 2,500

KIEV, September 9. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukrainian doctors recorded 2,551 new cases of coronavirus, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 2,411 cases were detected. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, 143,030 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country. During this period, 64,703 people (45.2%) recovered, including 1,157 per day, while 2,979 residents of the country died (45 over the past day). At present, 75,348 patients (52.7%) are being treated.

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said at a briefing that 389 people were hospitalized per day. According to him, during the pandemic, 1,751,931 tests were carried out in the country. Of these, almost 8.2% gave a positive result.

Stepanov added that the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the country is 2.1%. "Compared to April, when the deaths accounted for about 3%, the fatalities decreased by almost a third - to 2.1%," the minister said.

The first coronavirus case in Ukraine was detected on March 3. Quarantine has been in effect in the country since March 17. According to the government's decision, the restrictive measures have been extended until the end of October. On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine came into force in Ukraine: the country's regions were divided into four zones, in which, depending on the epidemic situation, different restrictions apply.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 27,761,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 902,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 19,845,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,041,007 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 856,458 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,135 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.