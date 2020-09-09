Trump to make announcement on troop pullout from Iraq on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will make a statement on Wednesday regarding further withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq, the White House press pool said citing a senior administration official.

"The official said to expect an announcement tomorrow on further troop withdrawals from Iraq, and another announcement in the coming days about Afghanistan," the statement says.

In late August, Wall Street Journal reported citing governmental sources that the United States was planning to reduce its military presence in Iraq to 3,500 servicemen. Currently, the United states has about 5,200 servicemen in the country.

US forces carry out various operations on Iraqi soil since 2003. On January 3 this year, the US forces conducted a missile strike in the proximity of the airport of Baghdad, killing Iranian General Qasem Suleimani. In response, Tehran hit two Iraqi bases used by the US military. The US attacks on Shia groups in Iraq have been criticized by the Iraqi government. On January 5, the Iraqi Parliament adopted a resolution demanding complete withdrawal of all foreign forces.