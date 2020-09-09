US mulls additional sanctions against Belarus — top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are considering the possibility of imposing additional targeted sanctions against Belarus, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement, released by the Department of State’s press office.

"The United States, in coordination with our partners and Allies, is considering additional targeted sanctions to promote accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus," the statement says.

The Department of State also called upon the Belarusian authorities to "end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society."

The US foreign policy agency also expressed its concern about "reported abduction" and "attempted forced expulsion over the border to Ukraine" of Coordination Council’s presidium member Maria Kolesnikova and council members Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov.

"We remind the Belarusian authorities of their responsibility to ensure the safety of Ms. Kalesnikava and all those unjustly detained," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian border service informed that Belarusian opposition members Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov had arrived on the Ukrainian territory. According to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Anton Gerashchenko, they were expelled from Belarus by force. Rodnenkov claimed that the Belarusian special forces had attempted to force another opposition member, Maria Kolesnikova, to leave the country, however, she tore up her passport to avoid leaving. State TV channel Belarus-1 informed that she had been detained during an attempt to cross the border illegally.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition set up the Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country, calling on protesters to continue demonstrations.