Belarusian activists say 46 detained in Minsk during rally in support of oppositioner

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. A total of 46 people were detained during a rally in Minsk in support of Maria Kolesnikova, a senior member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council.

"On the evening of September 8, participants of a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova were detained in Minsk, near the Komarovsky Market and Masherov Avenue. As of 21:00 [Moscow time], more than 40 people are known to have been detained," the Vesna human rights center said.

Vesna also published on its website a list of detained persons, which has 46 names.

The Minsk police press service confirmed that detentions had been made, but did not say exactly how many persons were apprehended. Police also said the rally was not authorized by the city authorities.

Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council’s presidium, was recently detained on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition set up the Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country, calling on protesters to continue demonstrations.