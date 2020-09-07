Belarus’ Coordination Council to keep looking for ways out of crisis — oppositionist

MINSK, September 7. /TASS/. Belarus’ opposition Coordination Council will continue efforts to find ways out of the current political crisis in the country, despite growing pressure from the authorities, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council’s presidium, told TASS on Monday.

"The authorities are set to do away with the Coordination Council, or to demoralize it, or to frustrate its activities. The Council will continue its efforts to find ways out of the crisis," he said.

According to Latushko, the Council was forced to change the format of its activities because of the growing pressure on its members. "The council’s presidium members who are currently staying abroad can take part in its work," he said, adding that the disappearance of the council members Maria Kolesnikova, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov is seen as "continued pressure from law enforcement agencies."

He hailed Belarusian society’s determination to continue protests against the policy of the current authorities. "Both Europe and Russia can see how many people take to the streets in Belarus," Latushko noted.

He said he had been faced with an "ultimatum: either to leave the country or be brought to criminal liability." "You must have heard [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko’s statements on that matter," he said, adding he still hopes to return to Belarus soon.

Latushko left Belarus on September 2 in the company of the Polish ambassador to take part in an economic conference in Poland. Later, he moved to Vilnius.

Grass-roots rallies in protest against the results of the recent presidential elections in Belarus have been held practically every day for nearly a month. Hundreds take part in rallies on working days and tens of thousands gather for protest actions on weekends.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 7,000 people were detained while dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. The authorities demand illegal rallies be stopped, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls for further protests.