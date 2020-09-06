EU chief diplomat says Belarus needs national dialogue to overcome crisis

BRUSSELS, September 6. /TASS/. Belarus needs national dialogue to overcome the current crisis, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday, commenting on ongoing protests in that country.

"Once again, impressive mass demonstrations in Minsk and other cities show determination of Belarusian people to achieve their freedoms, rights and democracy. All this in spite of arrests, intimidation and violence from Belarus authorities. Inclusive national dialogue is needed," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Grass-root rallies in protest against the results of the recent presidential elections in Belarus have been held practically every day for nearly a month. Hundreds take part in rallies on working days and tens of thousands gather for protest actions on weekends.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 7,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. The authorities demand illegal rallies be stopped, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls for further protests.