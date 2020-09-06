{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Protests held across entire Belarus

10 people detained in Minsk

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. Mass unauthorized rallies are held in all Belarusian regions and some 10 people have been detained in Minsk, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told TASS on Sunday.

"Mass unauthorized rallies are held nearly in all regions and in Minsk, but they are not numerous. At the moment, some 10 people were detained at the rallies, but only in Minsk so far, and no one was detained in other regions," Chemodanova said.

According to the spokesperson, those detained are taken to the police stations for investigation. "All those detained are participants of mass unauthorized events, who use anti-state symbols," she said. Police will clamp down on such steps by protesters and ensure security of citizens, "who are not participants of unauthorized rallies."

The rallies dubbed "The Unity Marches" are held across the entire Belarus on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, the detentions were carried out in Minsk and in Grodno.

The presidential election in Belarus was held on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered as his key rival, came in second with 10.12% of the vote. She refused to recognize the election results and fled to Lithuania. Shortly after the exit poll results were announced, mass protests broke out in the country, which morphed into clashes with law enforcement officers in the first days. The authorities demand the end of illegal rallies, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls to continue protests, which have been ongoing for 28 days.

