Belarusians want to have democratic country, says opposition politician

WARSAW, September 5. /TASS/. The goal of the Belarusian people is to have a democratic country that will have excellent relations with Russia, former Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo who was denied registration told TASS.

According to Tsepkalo, it is important for the Belarusian opposition to ensure that the Russian government "does not try to show the Belarusians that it opposes the expectations of the entire Belarusian people," given that many residents of the republic want "Lukashenko to step down." "Because we want to have a democratic country that will have excellent relations with Russia," he said.

"Political prisoners must be released, normal free elections should be held in Belarus under the supervision of the entire international community, including Russia. These are the basic principles that, I am certain, unite all those who want the development of Belarus, who want changes, who want to see our country democratic and prosperous," he said.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered to be his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls. After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities. In the early days they were accompanied by clashes between protesters and police. The authorities call for an end to illegal rallies, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition demands more protests.

Tsepkalo who was denied registration as a presidential candidate by the Central Election Commission, fled Belarus at the end of July after receiving information about his impending detention. He was first in Russia and then moved to Ukraine. Later on, he moved to Poland, where he discussed with officials the creation of the Polish-US fund to support Belarusian civil society financially and legally.