Belarusian Interior Ministry says 41 protesters were detained on Friday

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcers detained 41 participants in unauthorized rallies on Friday, 21 of them remain in custody, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"In total, 41 people were detained yesterday for violating the legislation on mass events, 21 persons were taken into custody until the consideration of cases on administrative offences in court," the report said.

She noted that 22 protest rallies had been held in 13 inhabited communities of Belarus on Friday. According to the Interior Ministry, about 1,000 people took part in them.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered to be his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls. After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities. In the early days they were accompanied by clashes between protesters and police. The authorities call for an end to illegal rallies, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition demands more protests.