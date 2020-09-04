Belarusian diplomat says sanctions against Minsk will do harm to all

Belarus’ future will depend on its people, as we have proved by our entire history," he said at an Arria-formula informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday.

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov has called on foreign states to demonstrate wisdom and refrain from meddling into his country’s domestic affairs by means of sanctions that would be harmful for all.

"We have always rejected any external interference. We call on our international partners to demonstrate wisdom and unbiasedness. Interference into our domestic affairs, sanctions or restrictive measures against Belarus will do harm to all," he stressed.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former candidate to Belarusian president, who addressed the meeting earlier, called on the international community to apply sanctions against Belarusian officials who, in her words, indulged in violations during the elections and committed crimes against humanity. Her stance was supported by diplomats from a number of countries.

The three Baltic republics earlier imposed sanctions on 30 Belarusian officials. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s interior and justice ministers, the prosecutor generals, presidential administration and Central Election Commission officials, and senior officers of law enforcement structures have been barred from entering these countries for a term of five years.

In response, the Belarusian foreign ministry issued its own sanctions against officials from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey warned that Belarus would impose tit-for-tat sanctions on the countries imposing illegal restrictions against his country.