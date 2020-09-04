Russian, Palestinian diplomats discuss intra-Palestinian reconciliation

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ways to achieve Palestinian unity in the light of the September 3 videoconference of the leaders of Palestinian parties and movements were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the problems of the Middle East settlement with a focus on the necessity of the soonest reaching Palestinian national unity in the light of the September 3 videoconference of the leaders of all basic political parties and movements," the ministry said.

The conflict between two major Palestinian political parties, Fatah and Hamas, broke out after the 2006 parliamentary elections, won by Hamas. Following the 2007 coup, Hamas seized power in the Gaza Strip, actually splitting the Sate of Palestine in two parts - the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Fatah-controlled West Bank.

Following a Hamas-Fatah reconciliation agreement of the spring 2014, the Palestinian Unity Government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was sworn to office. The government was tasked to organize presidential and parliamentary polls on the Palestinian territories. The government however failed to do what it was supposed to because of never-stopping disagreements between the two movements and soon ceased to exist. The issue of intra-Palestinian reconciliation has not yet been resolved.