Austrian Foreign Ministry invites Russian ambassador for discussion of Navalny affair

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. Austria’s Foreign Ministry has invited Russia’s ambassador in Vienna for a discussion of the affair of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"I don’t need the opposition’s calls for this. I received instructions yesterday, and he [the ambassador - TASS] will visit the Foreign Ministry today," Schallenberg said in a radio interview, when asked if the Foreign Ministry would invite the Russian diplomat to a meeting at the request of the Austrian opposition.

"We confirm the fact of such a meeting," the Russian embassy told TASS.