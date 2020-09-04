BRICS countries’ Foreign Ministers to discuss new challenges via videoconference

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS member states (Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) on Friday via videoconference. The event will be held under the leadership of the Russian side presiding over the association this year.

The ministers will meet remotely for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previous online talks between the Russian Foreign Minister and his BRICS colleagues were held on April 28.

Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that during the meeting, the parties plan to exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda, including regional conflicts, countering new challenges and threats, cooperation of the five states at multilateral platforms.

The Russian diplomatic service drew attention to the continued dynamics of cooperation, despite the pandemic. "It is important that BRICS has demonstrated its relevance, readiness, and ability to respond flexibly to changes in the global situation," the ministry explained.