Mexico may start testing Russian coronavirus vaccine in October

MEXICO, September 4. /TASS/. Clinical studies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may begin in Mexico in October this year, Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

According to him, the country will receive data from Russia on the first two stages of drug testing, which will be sent to the Ministry of Health. In a month, Mexico could get the first vaccine against COVID-19 in order to test it directly on Mexicans as part of the research protocol, Ebrard was quoted by La Jornada newspaper.

Ebrard said earlier that Mexican authorities count on getting access to 18 vaccines via the international COVAX mechanism. The purpose of COVAX is to ensure all countries are supplied with the coronavirus vaccines on a fair basis as soon as they appear. "We see that COVAX already has about 18 vaccines undergoing trials. As their effectiveness is being confirmed, COVAX will provide access to them to cover the needs of each country by 10% or 20%," the top diplomat said. He added that the Mexican government continues talks in order to obtain vaccine developed in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, China, Russia, France, and the US.

On August 20, the Foreign Secretary stated that Mexico will receive from Russia about 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus for Phase 3 clinical trials. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on August 17 stated that he was ready to test the Russian vaccine himself provided it is effective.