UN secretary-general urges international solidarity to respond to pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, September 3./TASS/. The countries must show more solidarity in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and its social and economic effects, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of G20 on Thursday.

"We have seen the results when each country pursues its own strategy, with the advice of the World Health Organization being largely disregarded," the secretary-general said. "When countries go in different directions, the virus goes in every direction," Antonio Guterres stressed.

"Second, we still lack effective international solidarity to respond to the economic and social impacts and the underlying fragilities exposed by the pandemic," he went on to say.

"From the beginning, the United Nations has called for massive global support for the most vulnerable people and countries. Developed countries have done so for their own economies - but we need mechanisms of solidarity to ensure that the developing world will also fully benefit," the UN chief said.