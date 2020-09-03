Belarus, Russia made significant progress in resolution of acute issues, Lukashenko says

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia have significantly advanced in resolution of acute issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated at a meeting on Thursday with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who arrived in Minsk on a one-day visit, the BelTA news agency reported.

"I am very grateful to you for the last weeks and maybe even a month or a month and a half when we have been conducting intensive negotiations between governments," he said, addressing the Prime Minister. "We agreed with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] even before the election about this. And, as Roman Alexandrovich [Golovchenko, Belarusian Prime Minister] reported to me yesterday, you have made significant progress in resolution of those issues, acute for us."

Russian Prime Minister arrived in Minsk on Thursday. Currently he is conducting a meeting with Lukashenko, after that the talks with the Belarusian Prime Minister are scheduled who earlier greeted him at the airport. The trip of the head of Russia’s government to Minsk precedes the top-level talks which should occur within the framework of the Belarusian President’s visit to Russia scheduled during the next two weeks.