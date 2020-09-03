Foreign powers seek to drive wedge between Minsk, Moscow, says Belarusian PM

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Foreign powers seek to drive a wedge between Minsk and Moscow, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

"Belarus has faced strong pressure from foreign powers that tried and continue to try to overthrow the state and implement a color revolution scenario that we have seen in our neighboring country, as well as to drive a wedge between two closest allies, Belarus and Russia," Golovchenko pointed out.

The Belarusian prime minister said that a Russian delegation led by the prime minister was visiting the country for the first time since the August 9 presidential election, which was "the clearest proof of truly fraternal relations between our counties in such a difficult time."

According to Golovchenko, after failing politically, "some forces are trying to shatter the economy" of Belarus. "But we are used to external challenges, particularly as we feel the support of our ally, Russia," he noted.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is on a visit to Belarus on Thursday. The two counties have stepped up contacts amid protests following the presidential election. Before meeting with the Belarusian prime minister, Mishustin held a meeting with the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko.