Lukashenko thanks Russia for support amid external aggression

Lukashenko said that at a certain point Belarus found itself faced with external aggression face to face and thanked Russia for support, adding that otherwise his country would have a hard time.

"No mistakes must be permitted. You should be well aware that there is a red line nobody is allowed to step over. Should that happen, naturally we will react to this in strict compliance with our laws. Please let the people know that. May they not criticize me too much for being too lax. There is no laxity. The country keeps working, although many (our neighbors in particular) would like us to collapse," the news agency quotes the Belarussian leader as saying.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Minsk on Thursday. He is holding a meeting with Lukashenko. Talks with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who met him at the airport, are due later in the day. The Russian prime minister’s trip to Minsk precedes summit talks, scheduled to take place when Lukashenko visits Russia within two weeks.