Russian envoy receives no notification of sanctions from German Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechayev did not receive any notification of possible sanctions in connection with the Navalny incident from the Germany Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show on Wednesday.

"Nothing of the sort was said," she pointed out. Zakharova noted that statements calling for measures against Russia had already been made. "We have already been through this. If this is the case, they should say openly that it has nothing to do with medical and legal aspects, but it is just a political story aimed at justifying certain measures," Zakharova added.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, until recently, "our European colleagues were rather consistent in their statements about the need to look into all the circumstances, which is what Russia has called for." "But something must have gone wrong," she said.

The German government said earlier that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready to fully cooperate with Germany in order to establish all circumstances of the Navalny incident. Before Navalny was flown to Germany, medical tests had detected no traces of toxic substances in his body, Peskov added. Zakharova, in turn, said that the German Foreign Ministry had failed to provide any evidence to the Russian ambassador.