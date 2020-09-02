COVID-19 cases surpass 31,580 in Serbia

BELGRADE, September 2. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Serbia have risen by 99 over the past day to 31,581, while the death toll has climbed to 716, the country’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, one person died in the past 24 hours, with the mortality rate standing at 2.27%. As many as 39 patients are on ventilators in intensive care units. In the past 24 hours, 8,752 people were tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A day before, the ministry reported about 76 one-day cases. As many as 500 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals. A total of 947,298 people have been tested since the coronavirus outbreak.

The average age of the patients ranges between 30 and 50. Pneumonia is registered in 70% of all the cases. Serbia declared the state of emergency in 20 cities and municipalities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.