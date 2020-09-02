French-German move to reform WHO may be presented in October, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. France and Germany’s move to reform the World Health Organization (WHO) could be officially presented in October, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

"In spite of the US and its closest allies’ criticism of the WHO, the overwhelming majority of member states stand up for preservation of the organization so that it can continue to play an upper hand, including against the coronavirus," he said.

"Along with this, there are initiatives on how to reform the WHO. The other day, a so-called French-German move was announced. It was discussed by experts within the framework of the EU so far, but it cannot be ruled out that in October, the move will be officially presented at the October session of the Executive Board."

In August, Reuters reported citing official sources that Germany and France want to reform the WHO in order to give it more money and more power. The two countries believe that the WHO’s key goals in preventing pandemics and helping nations to combat them are not backed by sufficient funding and legal authority. It is reported that WHO experts should be given an opportunity to independently investigate and assess outbreaks in the shortest possible time.