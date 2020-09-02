Only Russia can answer some questions in Navalny case, says Merkel

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities need to answer questions related to the Alexei Navalny incident, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"There are serious questions that only the Russian government can answer," she pointed out.
The German government said earlier that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.
"I strongly condemn it on behalf of the government," Merkel said.
The German chancellor added that she had discussed the situation with the country’s government and president. She noted that "the world will wait for answers."
On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to the hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at the Charite hospital. German doctors said that they had found traces of intoxication.