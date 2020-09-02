Over 70 people apprehended in September 1 protests in Minsk, human rights activists say

"The list of people apprehended in Minsk on September 1 already includes over 70 people. Many of them have been released already, but some will remain in a detention facility until the court hearing, including the apprehended journalists," the Vesna human rights center said in its Telegram channel.

The list is about to grow, the activists added. Initially, about 10 journalists were apprehended; some of them have been released after their papers were checked in a local police office, although 6 people had to stay in detention for the night (employees of tut.by website and a BelaPAN news agency journalist). The Belarusian Ministry of the Interior confirmed the apprehension, adding that the exact number of people will be announced Wednesday.

On September 1, unauthorized mass protests against the outcome of the presidential elections took place in Minsk and the republic's regions. The rally of students of several state universities has become one of the largest, involving about 2,000 people.

The presidential elections took place on August 9. According to the Central Electoral Commission, the incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.10% of votes. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second, with 10.12% support. She refused to recognize the outcome; shortly thereafter, she left Belarus for the neighboring Lithuania, where she currently remains. Immediately after the outcome was announced, mass protests sparked across Belarus, initially ending up in clashes with the law enforcement. Over 6,000 people have been apprehended. The protests continue.