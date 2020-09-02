In Canada number of COVID-19 infections surpasses 129,000

OTTAWA, September 2. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus infections in Canada over the past 24 hours has increased by 477, bringing the total to 129,425, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported on Wednesday.

On August 31, the agency reported 498 cases. In all, 9,132 fatalities are registered in the country, over the past 24 hours 15 coronavirus patients have died. Earlier the agency reported that over 90% of fatalities are people over 60. Over 114,600 patients have recovered. Over 5.5 mln Canadians were tested.

The first case of the coronavirus in Canada was registered on January 15. The highest number of infections was detected in Quebec (62,614) and Ontario (42,421).

On June 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that "things are continuing to move in the right direction," but the threat still remains. According to him, the country is ready for the second wave of the pandemic.