TASS, August 31. The number of people who contracted COVID-19 in the United States has reached 6,002,615 on Monday, Johns Hopkins University tally shows.

According to the research university, 183,203 people died from the coronavirus-related causes in the country, while 2,153,939 people recovered. Most cases (706,731) are reported from California, followed by Texas (629,680), Florida (623,471) and New York (434,100).

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 25.2 million people contracted the disease globally, while more than 846,000 people died. To date, 995,319 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 809,387 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,176 fatalities nationwide.