Relatives of convicted spy Paul Whelan hoping for US diplomatic efforts

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Relatives of Paul Whelan, US citizen who was convicted to 16 years in prison for spying against Russia, are hoping that the issue of his future will be decided through diplomatic channels, reads the statement of Paul Whelan’s brother David Whelan issued Monday.

"Paul [Whelan] remains on the agenda of U.S. and Russian Federation relations," he believes. According to him, "It will only be through efforts by diplomats in the U.S. State Department and other government agencies that the ongoing injustice Paul suffers will come to an end."

Earlier, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told reporters that he wants to visit Whelan in prison in Russia’s Mordovia.

On December 28, 2018, former US marine Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenships, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. On June 16, the Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. Whelan pleaded not guilty dismissing the criminal case as provocation by Russian special services.