Tikhanovskaya plans to address UN Security Council on September 4

MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya plans to address the UN Security Council on September 4 and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on September 8, her press service informed on Monday.

"She plans to address the UN Security Council session on September 4 and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 8," the message informs. "At every meeting, during every discussion and address, Svetlana talks about the situation in Belarus and the demands of the people: [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko must leave, political prisoners and detained persons must be released."

The format of UN Security Council and PACE sessions has not been specified.