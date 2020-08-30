Belarusian ambassador to be summoned to German foreign ministry - agency

TASS, August 30. Belarus’ ambassador to Germany is expected to be soon summoned to the foreign ministry over accreditation denial to foreign journalists who covered protests in Belarusian cities, France Presse reported on Sunday citing a government source.

"The Belarusian ambassador will soon be summoned to the foreign ministry," the source said.

It was reported on August 29 that Belarus’s foreign ministry striped a number of foreign media journalists of their accreditation. Among them were journalists from the German ARD TV channel and the Deutsche Welle media group, the British BBC media group, the Associated Press agency, Reuters, France Presse, Radio Liberty, and others.