Over 50 criminal cases opened in Belarus in August over threats to officials

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than 50 criminal cases have been opened in Belarus since the beginning of August over threats to public servants, the country’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"More than ten criminals cases were opened on such charges in the recent days alone and about 50 such cases have been initiated since the beginning of August," it said.

According to the Investigative Committee, criminal cases were opened over threats to people performing "their duties of lawmakers, judges, members of election commissions, teachers and others aiming to hamper their work and force them change the character of their activities." "More than 150 such cases have been reported in the country by now," it added.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 7,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. The authorities demand illegal rallies be stopped, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls for further protests.