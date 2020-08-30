Belarusian interior ministry reports attack on police car during protests in Minsk

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. A police car was attacked and damaged by protesters in central Minsk on Sunday, the Belarusian interior ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

"At about 14:40 local time on August 30, a crowd of people attacked and damaged a police car near the Independence Square," the spokesperson wrote on the Telegram channel. "The car and policemen inside it were deployed to protect public order during unauthorized rallies."

According to the spokesperson, the attackers broke the car’s front window and damaged the car’s side parts. Three people were detained following the incident.

"Among those detained were a football coach, born 1986, and a football fan, born 1993. Both have been called to administrative liability more than once," the ministry said. "The other one is a man, born 1978, with previous conviction. All are Minsk residents."

A mass rally was held in Minsk on Sunday to protest against the results of the August 9 presidential polls. Protest rallies were also held in Brest, Grodno, Gomel, and Mogilev.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 7,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. The authorities demand illegal rallies be stopped, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls for further protests.