Lukashenko was in his residence in Minsk amid protests - Telegram channel

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was in his residence in Minsk when protesters came close to it on Sunday, a Telegram channel close to Lukashenko’s press service said on Sunday.

Commenting on a photo circulated in Telegram channel featuring the president in a bulletproof jacket and with a submachine gun in his hands on a backdrop of the residence’s main entryway, it said the photo had been taken at about 16:00 local time when "crowds were roaming around the Independence Palace." "The president was there at the moment," it stressed.

Like a week ago, several thousand protesters came up to the Belarusian president’s residence in central Minsk to be faced with reinforced riot police and interior troops units. The adjacent streets were blocked by police cars and servicemen with antiriot shield. Several armored vehicles were also deployed.

The protesters did not venture to break police cordons and stopped before them. However heavy rain forced most of the protesters off the site.