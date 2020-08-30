{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
TASS correspondent Ivan Kolyganov released in Minsk after identity check

He contacted the Moscow office to tell he is all right and is on his way back to the hotel

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. TASS correspondent Ivan Kolyganov, who was detained in Minsk’s Hotel Minsk on Sunday, has been released after identity check.

He contacted the Moscow office to tell he is all right and is on his way back to the hotel.

Kolyganov arrived in the Belarusian capital city earlier on Sunday.

On Saturday, Belarus’s foreign ministry striped a number of foreign media journalists of their accreditation. Among them were journalists from the German ARD TV channel and the Deutsche Welle media group, the British BBC media group, the Associated Press agency, Reuters, France Presse, Radio Liberty, and others.

Three TASS correspondents were detained in Belarus earlier this week to be released after identity check. They continue to work in that country.

