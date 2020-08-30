South Ossetia plans to open border with Russia on Sept. 15

TSKHINVAL, August 30. /TASS/. South Ossetia plans to open border with Russia on September 15, the press service of the republic’s President Anatoly Bibilov told TASS.

The ban on crossing the border with Russia was imposed in early April over the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe the road [between Russia and South Ossetia] needs to be opened since September 15 without any restrictions," the press service quoted Bibilov as saying. Meanwhile, the president recognized possible risks over the opening of the border. Given this, he ordered the Health Ministry to boost the reserves of medication and medical consumables and be ready to receive patients.

The president noted that soon steps would be coordinated with Russia and equal conditions would be created for crossing the border for citizens of both countries. In case this measure is coordinated faster, the border will be opened earlier than September 15.

In late July, South Ossetia extended the ban on crossing the border with Russia until August 31. Since the start of the pandemic South Ossetia has confirmed 90 coronavirus cases and 89 people have recovered. Among those infected were five doctors, who worked in the so-called red zone.