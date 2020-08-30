Belarus detains 29 more participants of unauthorized rallies

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. The Belarusian law enforcement agencies on August 29 detained 29 people over participation in mass events, which had not been unauthorized by the authorities, the republic’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"A total of 35 violations of the law on mass events have been documented by the internal affairs bodies after an investigation, and 29 people have been detained until the consideration of cases into administrative offenses by the court," the ministry said.

The Interior Ministry took all necessary measures on maintaining order and ensuring security, it stressed.

A total of 42 centers of political activity were registered in the country, involving more than 8,500 people, according to the ministry.

The events on supporting peace, security and calm were held in Minsk as well as in the Vitebsk, Gomel and Minsk Regions.

Protests were reported in 24 settlements across Belarus.